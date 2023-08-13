BELFRY — North Laurel capped off the Belfry Invitational by going a perfect 2-0 after defeating Ashland Blazer on Sunday with a 3-1 decision.
The Jaguars (2-0-1) scored in the sixth minute and never looked back as Grant Abner, Jaxon Jacobs, and Tanner Broyles each scored in the win.
“We played really well today against a good Ashland Blazer team,” North Laurel coach David Broyles said. “I felt we came out ready to play and did a really good job of possessing the ball. We opened the scoring in the sixth minute when Collier Mills found Grant Abner with a though ball that he put in the back of the net. We kept the pressure on and scored again in the seventh minute when Tanner Broyles found Jaxon Jacobs to make the score 2-0.
“That’s how it stood at the half,” he added. “Ashland got on the board in the fifth minute of the second when a deflection off one of our defenders went in making the score, 2-1. It stayed that way till the 27th minute when Tanner Broyles drew a PK that he converted to make the final, 3-1.
Broyles said the key to his team’s victory was defensive play.
“Our defense stepped up today and limited Ashland on their attempts at goal, with the own goal being the only score recorded,” he said. “This tournament was a great experience for our team and we are improving every time we step on the pitch.”
North Laurel will be back in action Tuesday on the road with an 8 p.m. matchup against Scott County.
