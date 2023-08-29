LONDON — With region tournament play, and conference play not far off, Chris Stone’s North Laurel Jaguar golf team is hitting stride at the right time.
The Jaguars posted a 5-0 record in conference play and look to make even more noise in the near future.
“Conference play is challenging with a good bunch of teams involved,” Stone said. “Each match the boys earn points toward conference awards. This year the boys have stepped up to the challenge and played well.”
North Laurel picked up its fifth win last week to go 5-0 after seeing Brady Hensley fire a 31 while Todd Sizemore and Kole Jervis both shot a 39. Jaxson Jervis turned in a 40 while Evan Woodlee shot a 42, leading to North Laurel to finish with a 149.
“It’s not easy to go 5-0,” Stone said. “It takes four good scores each time out. The team set their sights on trying to go undefeated and they met it.
“The next step is to win the conference tourney,” he added. “Regular season champs is nice but we need to finish out strong by winning the conference tourney as well. Points are also still up for grabs for conference awards. We got a couple guys fighting for player of the year and three more trying to make first or second team all conference. We will work hard this week to prep for the conference tourney, which will be a two-day event at Big Hickory.”
