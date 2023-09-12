MANCHESTER — North Laurel’s boys golf team is bringing home some well-earned hardware.
The Jaguars took home top honors in Tuesday’s SEKGC Boys Golf Tournament by shooting a 315.
North Laurel also dominated individually, too, as Brady Hensley’s 70 took home first place honors and was named SEKGC Player of the Year while Kole Jervis finished second with a 76.
Evan Woodlee finished ninth with a 79 while Todd Sizemore placed 11th with an 85, and Jaxon Jervis was 15th with an 88.
“Lots of hardware given out to our boys,” North Laurel coach Chris Stone said. “They earned it. Proud of the boys. Conference tourney is two days, so it takes a lot of focus. The boys handled the ups and downs of day one to come out strong on day two to finish.
“Brady and Kole led the way and gave the rest of the team the luxury of playing more like match play instead of shooting low,” he added. “That simplified the game for Todd, Evan, and Jaxon. They focused in on playing their opponents to help us to the win. Now it’s time to get ready for Region. We play next Tuesday in region and hope to take this momentum into that day.”
