LONDON — Four different players scored during North Laurel’s 4-0 shutout win over Lincoln County on Thursday.
The Jaguars improved to 6-3-1 overall, scoring three first-half goals to cruise past the outmatched Patriots.
“We played well tonight in spite of missing a couple of players,” North Laurel coach David Broyles said. “ I felt our possession was better and we controlled the game for the most part. Our passes still weren’t as crisp as we need them to be, but we showed a lot of heart and hustle tonight and came away with the win.
“We were able to get some younger players in again tonight which gives them needed experience for future games,” he added. “I also felt that our defense stepped up and played better tonight which allowed for the 4-0 shutout.”
Seth Miller’s goal 11 minutes into the game gave North Laurel a 1-0 lead. Grant Abner scored a goal five minutes later to push the Jaguars’ advantage to 2-0.
Jaxon Jacobs' goal during the 32nd minute gave North Laurel a commanding lead the Jaguars wouldn’t relinquish.
Collier Mills put the finishing touches on the win for the Jaguars 15 minutes into the second half, adding a goal of his own.
North Laurel will be back in action Tuesday at home in a key 49th District match against Whitley County at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.