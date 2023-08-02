MOUNT VERNON — North Laurel’s impressive boys golf season continued on Wednesday with the Jaguars earning first place honors in the Rockets Invitational by shooting a 310.
“It’s always great to get a win, especially against good teams including some of the top teams in our region,” North Laurel coach Chris Stone said. “Evan Woodlee led the way with a 76 while Jaxon Jervis and Kole Jervis both shot a 77. Brady Hensley finished with an 80 while Todd Sizemore shot an 82.
“Any time we can have four to five guys shoot below 80 we have a great chance to win,” he added. “A couple of guys didn’t play as well as they wished today, but other guys picked it up. That’s the benefit of having a deep squad, we give ourselves a chance even when one is not playing well. We get rest and do it again tomorrow at the Winchester Country Club.”
