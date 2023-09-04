LONDON — The Corbin Redhound cross country team emerged as the champions at the North Laurel Invitational on Saturday, finishing with a total of 56 points.

Bell County secured second place with 69 points, followed by North Laurel (112), Henry Clay (118), and Mercer County (136), who rounded out the top five.

Corbin showcased its strength with three runners finishing in the top 10.

Connor Messer claimed sixth place with a time of 19:10.02, followed closely by Ethan Slone in seventh place with a time of 19:17.40, and Caleb Terrell in eighth place with a time of 19:17.64.

Bell County had one runner in the top 10, with Nicholas Stewart securing fifth place with a time of 19:05.88.

North Laurel also had one runner in the top 10, with Josh Hoskins finishing 10th with a time of 19:18.37.

Listed below are the team scores, and individual results of each local team that competed:

Team Scores

1. Corbin 56, 2. Bell County 69, 3. North Laurel 112, 4. Henry Clay 118, 5. Mercer County 136, 6. Harlan County 148, 7. Boyle County 163, 8. Whitley County 171, 9. Southwestern 202, 10. Lynn Camp 277.

Team Individual Results

Corbin (56)

19:10.02 - Connor Messer - 6th

19:17.40 - Ethan Slone - 7th

19:17.64 - Caleb Terrell - 8th

19:52.50 - Koby Perkins - 16th

19:59.26 - Nolan Brock - 19th

20:50.48 - Christopher Rose - 29th

21:20.97 - Coleman Anderson - 37th

Bell County (69)

19:05.88 - Nicholas Stewart - 5th

19:22.74 - Reese Arno - 11th

19:26.19 - Braydin Hickey - 12th

19:58.91 - Jacob Brannon - 18th

20:19.92 - Hayden Green - 23rd

23:13.82 - Andrew Roy - 65th

North Laurel (112)

19:18.37 - Josh Hoskins - 10th

19:43.30 - Colton Nantz - 15th

20:22.78 - Xander Harris - 24th

21:00.28 - Jackson Storm - 33rd

21:02.72 - Jace King - 34th

21:28.32 - Noah Hampton - 39th

22:57.62 - Trenton Pool - 60th

Harlan County (148)

20:12.37 - Jacob Schwenke - 22nd

20:32.49 - Kaden Boggs - 26th

20:58.66 - Elijah Moore - 31st

20:59.14 - Caleb Schwenke - 32nd

21:38.90 - Evan Simpson - 44th

22:08.47 - Ethan Simpson - 52nd

Whitley County (171)

19:17.85 - Danny Ellis - 9th

19:35.46 - Joshua Grubb - 14th

21:15.83 - Tanner Logan - 36th

21:48.86 - Evan Ellis - 48th

27:11.15 - Garrett Sharp - 90th

33:23.64 - Sawyer Higginbotham - 107th

38:30.47 - Ben Sharp - 112th

Lynn Camp (277)

20:11.89 - Tate Mills - 21st

23:13.15 - Ian Agosto - 64th

23:51.70 - Zach Swinson - 72nd

23:55.87 - Clayton White - 74th

31:41.69 - Mason Moore - 106th

Williamsburg (No team score)

20:55.03 - Henry Bowling - 30th

21:45.89 - Zaden Housekeeper - 46th

30:14.51 - Pascual White - 101st

34:03.95 - Caleb Nichols - 109th

Barbourville (No team score)

20:32.10 - Corey Payne - 25th

27:04.89 - Devon Broughton - 89th

29:33.31 - Sam Martin - 97th

31:15.66 - Jaydon Barnett - 104th

36:01.92 - Noah Bruce - 111th

Clay County’s (No team score)

24:23.47 - Aidan Lovett - 78th

24:40.36 - Cole Samples - 81st

29:35.32 - AJ Lovett - 98th

Harlan (No team score)

25:27.47 - Brayden Howard - 85th

27:44.65 - Connor Collins - 94th

28:12.43 - Gabriel Xavier Farley - 95th

29:42.99 - Evan Bargo - 99th

30:31.00 - Sayed Damaa - 102nd

Knox Central (No Team Score)

24:49.87 - Daktoa Brown - 82nd

30:36.14 - Baylor Johnston-Jones - 103rd

35:35.79 - Ben Warren - 110th

South Laurel (No team score)

22:07.63 - Austin White - 51st

23:26.28 - Riley Lewis - 66th

27:11.69 - Riley Spitser - 91st

27:15.81 - Andrew Hurley - 92nd

Pineville (No team score)

31:37.99 - Isaiah Brown - 105th

