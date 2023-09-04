LONDON — The Corbin Redhound cross country team emerged as the champions at the North Laurel Invitational on Saturday, finishing with a total of 56 points.
Bell County secured second place with 69 points, followed by North Laurel (112), Henry Clay (118), and Mercer County (136), who rounded out the top five.
Corbin showcased its strength with three runners finishing in the top 10.
Connor Messer claimed sixth place with a time of 19:10.02, followed closely by Ethan Slone in seventh place with a time of 19:17.40, and Caleb Terrell in eighth place with a time of 19:17.64.
Bell County had one runner in the top 10, with Nicholas Stewart securing fifth place with a time of 19:05.88.
North Laurel also had one runner in the top 10, with Josh Hoskins finishing 10th with a time of 19:18.37.
Listed below are the team scores, and individual results of each local team that competed:
Team Scores
1. Corbin 56, 2. Bell County 69, 3. North Laurel 112, 4. Henry Clay 118, 5. Mercer County 136, 6. Harlan County 148, 7. Boyle County 163, 8. Whitley County 171, 9. Southwestern 202, 10. Lynn Camp 277.
Team Individual Results
Corbin (56)
19:10.02 - Connor Messer - 6th
19:17.40 - Ethan Slone - 7th
19:17.64 - Caleb Terrell - 8th
19:52.50 - Koby Perkins - 16th
19:59.26 - Nolan Brock - 19th
20:50.48 - Christopher Rose - 29th
21:20.97 - Coleman Anderson - 37th
Bell County (69)
19:05.88 - Nicholas Stewart - 5th
19:22.74 - Reese Arno - 11th
19:26.19 - Braydin Hickey - 12th
19:58.91 - Jacob Brannon - 18th
20:19.92 - Hayden Green - 23rd
23:13.82 - Andrew Roy - 65th
North Laurel (112)
19:18.37 - Josh Hoskins - 10th
19:43.30 - Colton Nantz - 15th
20:22.78 - Xander Harris - 24th
21:00.28 - Jackson Storm - 33rd
21:02.72 - Jace King - 34th
21:28.32 - Noah Hampton - 39th
22:57.62 - Trenton Pool - 60th
Harlan County (148)
20:12.37 - Jacob Schwenke - 22nd
20:32.49 - Kaden Boggs - 26th
20:58.66 - Elijah Moore - 31st
20:59.14 - Caleb Schwenke - 32nd
21:38.90 - Evan Simpson - 44th
22:08.47 - Ethan Simpson - 52nd
Whitley County (171)
19:17.85 - Danny Ellis - 9th
19:35.46 - Joshua Grubb - 14th
21:15.83 - Tanner Logan - 36th
21:48.86 - Evan Ellis - 48th
27:11.15 - Garrett Sharp - 90th
33:23.64 - Sawyer Higginbotham - 107th
38:30.47 - Ben Sharp - 112th
Lynn Camp (277)
20:11.89 - Tate Mills - 21st
23:13.15 - Ian Agosto - 64th
23:51.70 - Zach Swinson - 72nd
23:55.87 - Clayton White - 74th
31:41.69 - Mason Moore - 106th
Williamsburg (No team score)
20:55.03 - Henry Bowling - 30th
21:45.89 - Zaden Housekeeper - 46th
30:14.51 - Pascual White - 101st
34:03.95 - Caleb Nichols - 109th
Barbourville (No team score)
20:32.10 - Corey Payne - 25th
27:04.89 - Devon Broughton - 89th
29:33.31 - Sam Martin - 97th
31:15.66 - Jaydon Barnett - 104th
36:01.92 - Noah Bruce - 111th
Clay County’s (No team score)
24:23.47 - Aidan Lovett - 78th
24:40.36 - Cole Samples - 81st
29:35.32 - AJ Lovett - 98th
Harlan (No team score)
25:27.47 - Brayden Howard - 85th
27:44.65 - Connor Collins - 94th
28:12.43 - Gabriel Xavier Farley - 95th
29:42.99 - Evan Bargo - 99th
30:31.00 - Sayed Damaa - 102nd
Knox Central (No Team Score)
24:49.87 - Daktoa Brown - 82nd
30:36.14 - Baylor Johnston-Jones - 103rd
35:35.79 - Ben Warren - 110th
South Laurel (No team score)
22:07.63 - Austin White - 51st
23:26.28 - Riley Lewis - 66th
27:11.69 - Riley Spitser - 91st
27:15.81 - Andrew Hurley - 92nd
Pineville (No team score)
31:37.99 - Isaiah Brown - 105th
