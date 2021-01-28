1. North Laurel (8-0 overall, 2-0 vs. 13th Region competition) •
Nate Valentine’s Jaguars continue to dominate after picking up road wins over both Clay County (99-74) and Knott County Central (101-79) in consecutive days, and then defeated Madison Southern on the road Tuesday, 82-58.
North Laurel accomplished a rare feat by scoring 200 points in less than 24 hours. The Jaguars are now averaging a state-best 97.1 points while being led by sophomore Reed Sheppard’s 33.1 scoring average. He’s also pulling down a team-best 7.7 rebounds per game and more than 10 assists per game. Sophomore Ryan Davidson is averaging 21.1 points and close to six rebounds per game while Clay Sizemore is averaging 17.5 points per game, including hitting 33-of-68 shot attempts from 3-point range. Brody Brock is tossing in 12.2 points per game. Another impressive stat is North Laurel’s 3-point shooting percentage. The Jaguars have hit 83-of-185 shot attempts from 3-point range for a 44.8 percent shooting average.
2. Harlan County (8-1, 3-0)
The Black Bears posted a 3-1 mark this past week with wins over Middlesboro (67-39), West Jessamine (69-67), and South Laurel (53-45) while falling to Scott (62-56).
Harlan County continues to receive solid play from Freshman Trent Noah and senior Tyler Cole.
Cole is averaging 20 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while Noah is averaging a double-double with a 17.9 scoring average and a 10.0 rebounding average.
3. Clay County (5-1, 2-1)
The Tigers move up a spot despite taking a loss this week. Clay County picked up a win over Jackson County (75-59) before falling at home to North Laurel (99-74). Glenn Gray's squad rebounded on Monday and Tuesday with wins over Leslie County (70-68) and Perry Central (79-65).
The Tigers continue to be led by senior Connor Robinson, who continues to be one of the top offensive players in the state. Robinson leads Clay County with a 35.8 scoring average and a 7.8 rebounding average while Raven Abner continues to shine with an 18-point scoring average. He has hit 19-of-39 shot attempts from behind the arc. Connor Farmer is tossing in 10.8 points per game.
4. Knox Central (2-2, 1-0)
The Panthers were able to play their first game since Jan. 7 but it wasn’t the outcome they wanted this past Saturday. They dropped their second game in a row on Tuesday, losing to Rockcastle County on the road, 77-72.
They dropped a 68-56 decision to Wayne County but were without the services of Jevonte Turner. Turner leads Knox Central with a 17.5 scoring average. Andrew Sizemore is averaging 12.5 points per game while Isaac Mills is tossing in 11.7 points per game.
5. South Laurel (6-2, 3-1)
The Cardinals continue to surprise and have moved up four spots since the beginning of the season.
South Laurel dominated Corbin at home this past week with an 83-64 win while following that up with a 78-41 blowout win over Williamsburg. They hung tough against Harlan County on Tuesday before falling, 53-45.
South Laurel has a big road game Friday against No. 1 North Laurel.
The Cardinals are led in scoring by Micah Anders (14.0) while Parker Payne (13.3) and Rhys England (10.5) each are scoring in double figures.
6. Corbin (3-3, 3-2) •
The Redhounds suffered two losses this past week against South Laurel (83-64) and Boyle County (71-68) but managed to upend Barbourville with an 88-68 victory and knock off Williamsburg on Tuesday, 79-62.
Corbin continues to improve as the season progresses and will be a tough out in postseason play.
Sophomore Hayden Llewellyn continues to lead the Redhounds in scoring with a 28-point scoring average while Carter Stewart is tossing in 16.5 points per game and Josh Hibbits follows with a 12.5 scoring average.
7. Harlan (3-0, 2-0)
The Green Dragons haven’t played since Jan. 12 due to COVID-19 protocols. They are scheduled to play Pikeville at home on Jan. 30.
8. Lynn Camp (4-2, 3-2)
The Wildcats reeled off three straight wins this past week after defeating Southwestern (86-81), Red Bird (57-23), and Whitley County (60-40).
Micah Engle continues his impressive play and leads Lynn Camp with a 22.8 scoring average. He’s also grabbing 6.5 rebounds per game. The Ginger Giant, Gavin Allen, is averaging a double-double with a 13.7 scoring average and a 10.8 rebounding average.
9. Barbourville (4-3, 3-2)
Cody Messer’s Tigers continue to improve. They posted a 2-1 Mark this past week after defeating both Jellico, Tenn. (88-69) and Whitley County (80-70). Their loss was an 88-68 setback to Corbin.
Matthew Grey leads Barbourville with a 22.3 scoring average and a 7.4 rebounding average. Matthew Warren is averaging 18.4 points per game while Dylan Moore is tossing in 16 points per game.
10. Pineville (3-1, 1-1)
The Mountain Lions hadn’t played since Jan. 12 due to COVID-19 protocols but did play on Saturday and defeated Thomas Walker, Va., 81-48.
Keean Fuson leads Pineville with an 18.2 scoring average while Dylan Honeycutt is averaging 14 points per game. Sean Phipps is also averaging in double figures, tossing in 12.8 points per game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.