CORBIN — What a difference a week can make.
Darren McWhorter’s North Laurel Jaguars limped into Tuesday’s 13th Region Tournament first round matchup with Knox Central.
They had lost four in a row, and their bats were ice cold, averaging a tad over a run per game during the skid.
But things changed quickly against the Panthers.
The Jaguars (17-16) scored two runs in the first inning and never looked back against the 51st District Knox Central squad, winning 13-2.
North Laurel pounded out 17 hits in the win, and scored at least 10 runs in a game for the first time since May 6.
Chase Keen led the way at the plate and on the mound. He went 4-for-5 with four RBI while tossing 4 1/3 of an inning, allowing two hits, and two runs while striking out seven batters.
EJ Allen came in relief and tossed 1 2/3 of scoreless and hitless innings while Andrew Cupp allowed a hit in an inning of work.
“Good win for us tonight,” North Laurel coach Darren McWhorter said. “Hitting was the key, we had 17 hits with six players with multiple hits. Chase Keen had four, Corey Broughton had three, Walt Hellard, Kyler Elza, Blaize Jones and J. Douglas Gilliam each had two apiece.
“Chase Keen threw 4 1/3 of an inning, giving up two runs. EJ Allen threw 1 2/3 of an inning, giving up zero runs and Andrew Cupp threw one inning, giving up zero runs,” he added. “If you get quality hitting and pitching, you can win games. Tomorrow we will bring the same attitude back against the winner of Whitley and Middlesboro. Go Jags.”
Corey Broughton collected three hits, an RBI, and two runs scored for North Laurel while Blaize Jones had two hits, and two RBI.
Kyler Elza finished with two hits, two RBI, and three runs scored while Walt Hellard delivered two hits, one RBI, and two runs scored.
Allen finished with a hit, an RBI, and two runs scored while J. Douglas Gilliam had two hits and scored once. Noah Rush finished with a hit and a run scored.
Casey Bright took the loss for Knox Central (16-14), surrendering nine hits and seven earned runs in 3 2/3 of an inning while striking out three batters. Grant Miller pitched 3 1/3 of an inning, giving up eight hits, and four earned runs while finishing with three Ks.
Cayden Collins and Austin Bargo each finished with run-scoring hits in the loss.
