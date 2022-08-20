LOG MOUNTAIN — North Laurel fell behind early and could never recover Friday night, losing on the road to Bell County, 43-35.
The Jaguars (0-1) had to withstand close to an hour lightning delay before the game finally ended around 12:20 a.m.
North Laurel fell behind as much as 22 points (43-21) before adding 14 points during the game’s final minutes.
The Bobcats’ Daniel Thomas scored on an 18-yard touchdown run while Ethan Raby added the two-point conversion to give their team an 8-0 lead at the 5:25 mark of the first quarter.
North Laurel answered with a touchdown as Tucker Woolum hit Jack Chappell with a seven-yard touchdown strike to cut the Jaguars’ deficit to 8-7.
Bell County added two more touchdowns before the end of the first half to make the score, 23-7.
The Jaguars cut their deficit to 23-15 with seven minutes remaining in the third quarter before the Bobcats added two rushing touchdowns to make the score, 37-15, with 8:32 left in the game.
Warren scored on a five-yard run and a 15-yard run while connecting with Chappell with a 59-yard touchdown strike but the damage had been done.
