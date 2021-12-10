London, KY (40741)

Today

Showers with a possible thunderstorm in the morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon with still a chance of showers. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Morning high of 66F with temps falling sharply to near 45. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.