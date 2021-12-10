LONDON — North Laurel turned in one of its best efforts of the young season despite the team's leading scorer, Reed Sheppard, dealing with foul trouble throughout the Jaguars’ matchup with Corbin on Friday.
Nate Valentine’s squad won their seventh in a row against the Redhounds, cruising to an easy 81-50 victory.
North Laurel (3-1) turned things up a notch defensively after surrendering 21 points in the first quarter, and limited Corbin to only 29 points during the game’s final 36 minutes. The Jaguars outscored the Redhounds, 57-29, during the final three quarters.
Rayan Davidson led the Jaguars with 21 points and 20 rebounds while Clay Sizemore hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points. Brody Brock connected with four 3-pointers and scored 16 points while Sheppard and Chase Dotson each scored nine points apiece.
“I was happy with the way we played. Corbin had some good looks but they didn’t go in tonight,” Valentine said. “I thought we rebounded the ball well and that's something we hadn’t been doing.
“Reed also got into foul trouble early which meant we had to go to the bench and we had a lot of players step up," he added. "I thought Brody, Chase, and Clay did a great job. Not only were we able to hold the lead but we extended it. Of course, we like having Reed on the floor but it’s also good to know we’ve got some players that can step up when he’s not. This was a good win for us. It’s still early but a good win.”
Hayden Llewelyn led Corbin (2-2) with 16 points while Trey Worley added 10 points and Carter Stewart added nine points.
“Turnovers and an inability to rebound the basketball gave us no opportunity to win tonight,” Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski said. “I firmly believe we will continue to improve and be in the mix by year's end. Our schedule is designed to test us and after four games, we can already see numerous areas we can improve upon.
“I’m not in panic mode by any means,” he added. “We have plenty of talent and athleticism. We will get it figured out. It’s a big week for us coming up. Traditional rival Clay County comes in on Tuesday and we cap the week off with our first district seed game against Williamsburg. I love my kids and our team. Don’t count out the Hounds just yet.”
The game was nip and tuck in the first quarter with the Jaguars seizing a 24-21 lead.
Sizemore scored 12 points and hit four 3-pointers while Davidson hit a 3-pointer and added five points during the quarter.
Llewellyn kept the Redhounds in the game with 10 points while hitting three 3-pointers. Worley hit a 3-pointer and scored five points.
North Laurel built some cushion in the second quarter, outscoring the Redhounds, 15-9, to take a 39-30 lead at halftime. Davidson and Sizemore each scored five points during the period while Dotson hit a 3-pointer.
The Jaguars put the game away during the second half, outscoring Corbin, 42-20. North Laurel led 61-40 entering the fourth quarter and outscored the Redhounds, 20-10, to put the finishing touches on the win.
North Laurel 81, Corbin 50
Corbin 21 9 10 10 50
North Laurel 24 15 22 20 81
Corbin (50) — Llewelyn 16, Curry 2, Worley 10, Stewart 9, Wells 6, Pietrowski 7.
North Laurel (81) — Sheppard 9, Sizemore 19, Brock 16, Davidson 21, Harris 1, Dotson 9, Jones 4, Rawlings 2.
