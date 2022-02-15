It was a clash between two heavyweights of the 13th Region on Tuesday night, when the North Laurel Jaguars traveled to take on the Knox Central Panthers in the battle between the region’s top teams.
Entering the game, Knox Central had won the last two meetings between the teams, knocking the Jaguars out of the past two 13th Region tournaments on their way to becoming the regional champions.
On Tuesday, North Laurel avenged those losses, prevailing 90-86 in the hard fought matchup.
The Jaguars relied heavily on the duo of Reed Sheppard and Ryan Davidson, who combined to score 63 of the team’s 90 points. Sheppard finished with a game-high 37 points, while Davidson poured in 26.
Knox Central’s Jevonte Turner did his best to put the team on his back with Panther’s big man Gavin Chadwell out of the game with an injury. Turner dropped 34 points on the Jaguars in the loss.
While North Laurel has played the most difficult schedule in the 13th Region this season, facing off against some of the best teams in the state, there has been no bigger win than the one they got over the Panthers on Monday.
Coach Nate Valentine said that he was happy with the way his team performed against Knox Central, noting it was a good challenge to play in a tournament atmosphere on the road.
“I’m very proud of our guys tonight. It is very difficult to win on the road this late in the year. That was the most hostile environment I think we have played in during my time here,” said Valentine. “We knew it would be a battle. Our guys had an answer every time they made a run.”
North Laurel seemed undisturbed by the deafening Knox Central crowd to open the game. The teams went back and forth throughout the first quarter, and the Panthers cut the lead to 10-7 with under three minutes left in the period.
The Jaguars proceeded to go on a 16-4 run to end the quarter, behind three-point shots from Sheppard, Davidson, Brody Brock, and Clay Sizemore, taking a 26-11 lead after one.
A three-pointer from North Laurel’s Chase Dotson put the Jaguars ahead 38-23 midway through the second quarter, but a second foul called on Davidson sent the big man to the bench and opened the door for a Knox Central run.
K.T. Turner blew up for the Panthers, scoring 10 points in the second, as Knox Central fought back, cutting the lead to 44-38 at the half. Turner finished with 12 points on the night.
The second half left little to be desired by fans, as both teams left it all on the court. The game became Jevonte Turner versus Reed Sheppard as two of the region's top players traded blow-for-blow. Turner exploded, scoring 13 of his 34 points in the quarter, but Sheppard got the upper hand, scoring 16.
Despite Sheppard’s effort, Knox Central closed the gap, down 70-67 heading into the fourth.
Turner and Sheppard continued to carry their teams in the fourth. A two-point basket from Turner got the Panthers as close as they would get, cutting the lead to 75-74 with just over five minutes left in the game. North Laurel was able to maintain the lead, forcing Knox Central to foul late in the game.
The Jaguars went eight-for-11 at the charity stripe late in the fourth, sealing the 90-86 win.
Valentine said the key to the game was his team’s ability to step up when they needed to the most, noting that it took a complete team effort for the Jaguars to pull out the win.
“We had three guys in foul trouble in the first half and had several guys step up and keep us in it,” said Valentine. “It was good to see us overcome adversity and tough situations.”
With the win, North Laurel improved to 22-5 on the year and will wrap up the regular season at Corbin on Friday. Knox Central dropped to 22-7 and will travel to Lexington to take on Bryan Station Thursday night.
North Laurel 90, Knox Central 86
North Laurel 26 18 26 20 - 90
Knox Central 11 27 29 19 - 86
North Laurel (90) - Sheppard 37, Davidson 26, Brock 10, Dotson 6, Clay Sizemore 6, Caden Harris 5
Knox Central (86) - Jevonte Turner 34, Isaac Mills 14, KT Turner 12, Abe Brock 11, Dalton Pilarski 9, Blake Ledford 6
