RICHMOND — It was a long day at the ballpark for Darren McWhorter’s North Laurel Jaguars.
After committing five errors and striking out nine times at the plate, the Jaguars had no room for error during Tuesday’s matchup against Madison Southern.
The Eagles took advantage of North Laurel’s miscues, and handed the Jaguars a 12-5 loss.
The Jaguars (6-8) scored three runs in the first inning before Madison Southern slowly began chipping away at its deficit.
The game was tied at three apiece until the Eagles scored five runs in the fourth inning. They put the game away with a four-run sixth inning.
“Baseball is a crazy game,” McWhorter said. “Sometimes you can play a game and you think you are going to lose and get a win, and vice versa, you get off to a good start, and think you can win and lose.
“If you have five errors and nine strikeouts you will have a hard time winning any game,” he added. “We will go back to work tomorrow at practice and go to Whitley County on Thursday.”
Noah Rush led the Jaguars with a hit and two RBI while Kyler Elza and Cameron Smith each delivered a run-scoring hit apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.