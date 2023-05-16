LONDON — Clay County eighth-grader Luke Hillard turned in his best pitching effort of his young career, limiting North Laurel to only two hits and no earned runs while striking out five batters during the Tigers’ 4-3 win over the Jaguars in Tuesday’s 49th District Tournament championship.
Hillard kept the Jaguars’ batters off-balanced throughout the contest, allowing only seven base runners while also receiving another stellar defensive effort from his teammates.
“Big time win tonight,” Clay County coach Jason Smith said. “Super proud of Luke Hillard and our defense for holding a really good North Laurel team to three runs. Our bats were quiet tonight but we ran the bases well, and got some key hits with runners in scoring position.”
Clay County (19-11-1) took a short-lived 1-0 lead in the first inning before North Laurel (16-16) struck with two runs in the bottom of the second to take a 2-1 edge.
The Tigers followed with a run in each of the third, fourth, and fifth innings to reclaim a 4-2 lead before the Jaguars scored their final run of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning.
“It was a close game and we couldn’t catch any breaks,” North Laurel coach Darren McWhorter said. “Chase (Keen) started out really well and kind of lost the strike zone in the fifth. We brought in EJ Allen and he got us out of a jam with Crawford at the plate. We just couldn’t get a hit when runners were in scoring position and that cost us. With that said, Clay’s pitcher Luke Hillard threw a complete game and threw well.”
Ethan Jackson led Clay County with a 2-for-3 effort at the plate while finishing with two RBI and two runs scored. Ryan Hastings had a hit and a RBI while Talan Marcum delivered a hit and scored twice. Hayden Crockett finished with a hit and a run scored while Brandin Crawford scored once and stole two bases.
J. Douglas Gilliam and Corey Broughton had North Laurel’s lone hits while Kyler Elza drove in a run and scored once. Broughton and Walt Hellard also scored in the loss.
Chase Keen took the loss for the Jaguars, allowing three hits and two earned runs in four innings of work while striking out five batters. EJ Allen pitched the three scoreless innings, scattering two hits while fanning six batters.
Thursday’s Game
North Laurel looked as if it had turned the corner after building a five-game win streak while putting together a 7-1 stretch.
But it looks as if the Jaguars have hit another bump in the road after they dropped their second straight decision, a 5-0 setback to Hazard, while putting together a 1-3 mark during their past four games.
North Laurel (16-14) managed only two hits in the loss as the Bulldogs scored a run in the first inning, a run in the third inning, two runs in the fifth inning, and another run in the seventh inning.
Chase Keen took the loss, allowing three hits and two earned runs in four innings of work. He finished with five strikeouts. EJ Allen tossed three innings, allowing five hits and no earned runs.
Allen and Corey Broughton had North Laurel’s lone hits.
It doesn’t get any easier for the Jaguars the next two games with matchups against Corbin on Friday, and South Laurel on Saturday.

