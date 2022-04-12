After a blowout win against Knox Central on Monday, the North Laurel Jaguars struggled to get much going just one night later when they took on the George Rogers Clark (GRC) Cardinals on Tuesday night.
The Jaguars fell 13-0 against GRC in just five innings Tuesday night. The Cardinals used a steady dose of solid hitting to play their way to the win, with 14 hits on the night.
North Laurel struggled at the plate in what was their second shutout in their past three games. Walt Hellard had the lone hit for the Jaguars with a double.
The Cardinals opened the game with four runs in the bottom of the fourth, before scoring two more in the bottom of the second to take a 6-0 lead. They had their biggest inning of the night in the bottom of the third, scoring five runs and extending their lead to 11-0, before adding two more runs the next inning, to make the score 13-0.
The Jaguars had another chance to get back in the game in the top of the fifth, but failed to score, ending the game with a 10-run rule.
Starting on the mound for North Laurel was Austin Smith. Smith pitched two and one-third innings, while allowing 10 hits. J. Douglas Gilliam came on in relief and was stellar for the Jaguars. He pitched one and two-thirds innings, allowing four hits and striking out three batters.
GRC’s Frankie Soliz took the win on the mound for the Cardinals. The senior pitched all five innings, allowing just one hit and striking out four batters in the shutout. Soliz allowed just two base runners all game, and faced no more than three batters in every inning, but one.
With the loss, North Laurel fell to 9-6 on the season. They will return to action on Thursday, playing host to Great Crossing.
Monday’s Game
North Laurel 12, Knox Central 3
A big night at the plate from Eli Sizemore powered the Jaguars to a 12-3 blowout win over the Knox Central Panthers on Monday night.
All in all North Laurel had an incredible 17 hits on the night. They got off to a hot start, scoring six runs in the first inning. Knox Central cut the lead to 6-2 after one inning, but the Jaguars added three more runs in the third, one in the fifth and two more in the top of the seventh to take the 12-3 win.
Sizemore led all hitters with five singles while driving in one run and scoring three times in the win. Caden Harris had a home run and a single, while Ethan Allen had a double and a single. Kyra Elza added a double, and Gavin Hurst had two singles, while Austin Smith and Walt Hellard each singled once.
Corey Broughton picked up the win on the mound for North Laurel, allowing nine hits and two earned runs in six innings pitched, while striking out six batters. Allen came on in relief and struck out all three batters he faced in the seventh inning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.