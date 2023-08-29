LONDON — North Laurel jumped out quick on visiting Somerset, but couldn’t hold on, losing to the Briar Jumpers, 3-1.
The Jaguars (5-3-1) had hopes of building momentum off last week’s win over Southwestern, but Somerset had other plans.
“We played pretty well tonight and opened the scoring with Jaxon Jacobs scoring on a free kick,” North Laurel coach David Broyles said. “We did struggle on defense to contain Somerset’s leading scorer as he accounted for all three of their goals. Both teams went down to 10 men midway through the first half so everything was a little out of sorts. We hung tough, but just couldn’t get over the hump.”
North Laurel scored during the 18th minute as Jaxon Jacobs gave the Jaguars an early 1-0 lead.
The Briar Jumpers answered during the 22nd minute as Tyson Absher found the back of the net to tie the game at one apiece.
The game remained tied until Absher scored with a minute remaining in the first half, giving his team a 2-1 advantage.
Absher put the game away with his third goal during the 70th minute, as the Briar Jumpers locked up the win.
North Laurel will be back in action Thursday at home at 6 p.m. against Lincoln County.
Monday’s game
North Laurel overcame a slow start and had four players score during its 6-0 rout of Southwestern on Monday.
Two goals by Tanner Broyles and Grant Abner, combined with goals from Kristopher Hagan and Jaxon Jacobs allowed the Jaguars to improve to 5-2-1 overall.
“We started a little slow tonight, we had good possession, but passes just were not as sharp as they normally are,” North Laurel coach David Broyles said. “We had numerous opportunities to score in the first half, but just were not able to until Kristopher Hagan found a deflected ball off a corner that he was able to put in the back of the net to give us a 1-0 lead at the half.
“We came out the second half and played much smarter with the ball, found open passes which led to goals,” he added. “Jaxon Jacobs scored off a Nick Meadows pass to make it 2-0, and just a few minutes later, Tanner Broyles found Grant Abner with a ball across the box to make the score, 3-0. Kristopher Hagan made a great run up the sideline and found Tanner Broyles with a nice slotted ball into the box that he finished to make the score 4-0. Grant Abner made the score 5-0 when he took a deflected ball and put it in the back of the net, and Tanner Broyles finished the scoring off by converting a PK to make it 6-0.”
Broyles was quick to point out the victory was a good way to get back in the win column after his team dropped a 4-1 decision to East Jessamine on Thursday.
“Overall, we played well and were able to rest some players throughout the game,” he said. “We will have to ramp up our intensity tomorrow night when we finally get to return home against a very good Somerset team.”
Thursday’s Game
North Laurel’s two-game win streak came to an end on Thursday after dropping a 4-1 decision to East Jessamine.
The Jaguars fell behind 3-0 in the first half and never recovered.
“Tonight did not go our way, we played fairly well, but a couple of mental lapses saw us get down 3-0 early in the first half,” North Laurel coach David Broyles said. “We were able to close the gap to 3-1 just before halftime when Tanner Broyles converted a PK.
“We came out the second half and I felt our possession was better and we had several opportunities to score, but we just were not able to convert,” he added. “We gave up a fourth goal late in the game to make the final, 4-1. We will break down the film on this one and learn from our mistakes.”
