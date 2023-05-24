CORBIN — The stage is set for a fifth showdown between Whitley County and defending 13th Region champion Corbin in Thursday’s 13th Region Baseball Tournament finals after the Colonels cruised to an easy 9-2 win over North Laurel on Wednesday.
Whitley County (34-4) scored four runs and never looked back during the seven-run victory. The Colonels built a 9-0 lead before the Jaguars (17–7) scored their only two runs of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning.
“Mason (Croley) was really good tonight,” Whitley County coach Jeremy Shope said. “We played good defense. Proud of our guys of how we’ve had to grind out some wins. We get to play for a regional championship tomorrow and I’m ecstatic for our guys and our program.”
Shope’s squad will now face off against the Redhounds at 6 p.m. Thursday with the 13th Region title in the line.
Whitley County beat Corbin three times this season, 7-5, 12-5, and 5-1, respectively before the Redhounds handed the Colonels a 7-2 loss in last week’s 50th District title game.
Shope’s squad was led by Mason Croley’s impressive pitching effort against North Laurel. Croley allowed five hits and one earned run in 5 2/3 innings of work while striking out five batters. Luke Lambdin pitched the final 1 1/3 of an inning, allowing only two hits.
Matthew Wright did damage at the plate, going 4-for-4 with three RBI while Croley was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Bryce Anderson turned in a 2-for-4 effort while scoring twice, and RJ Osborne finished with a hit and two RBI.
Grant Zehr delivered a hit, an RBI, and scored twice while Hunter Wilson drove in a run. Tyler Rose scored twice while Sam Harp scored once.
Kyler Elza led the Jaguars with two hits and a run scored while EJ Allen finished with a hit and an RBI. Walt Hellard had a hit and scored once while Chase Keen, Blaize Jones, and Noah Rush each finished with a hit apiece.
Keen took the loss, allowing two hits and three earned runs in two innings of work while striking out four batters. Allen tossed five innings, allowing eight hits, two earned runs, and finishing with three Ks.
