SOMERSET — The North Laurel Jaguars came away with a win over Somerset Christian School on Thursday night in a 2-1 nailbiter.
It was the first win for the Jaguars in over three weeks, after opening the season with two straight victories back in August. They played to a 1-1 tie against Somerset on Tuesday.
Coach David Broyles said he believed his team was able to step up and win a close game after a tightly contested matchup against Somerset this week.
“Overall, it was a great team win. I feel that we really stepped up our level of play Tuesday in our tie with Somerset and that we were able to carry that over to this game,” said Broyles. “We’ll enjoy the win tonight and start preparing tomorrow for Lincoln County on Saturday.”
The Jaguars were first to get on the board, midway through the first half, when Seth Miller connected with Noah Steely, who put the ball in the back of the net from 25 yards out, to put North Laurel on top 1-0.
Broyles' squad remained on top until the 10th minute of the first half when Somerset Christian scored their first goal of the night to tie the game at 1-1. The teams took that score into the half.
At the 25-mark of the second half, North Laurel struck again when Brayden Cassidy crossed the ball into the box and Steely once again scored, to give him two goals on the night, and give the Jaguars a 2-1 lead that they held onto for the win.
Broyles said his team got a big game from goalkeeper Henry Chappell, who came up with some major saves throughout the game.
“Henry Chappell had an excellent game in goal tonight, coming up with some big saves to preserve the win,” said Broyles. “We played with a lot of intensity tonight and really defended well and possessed the ball when we needed to.”
With the win, North Laurel is now 3-3 on the year.
