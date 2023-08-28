SOMERSET — North Laurel overcame a slow start and had four players score during its 6-0 rout of Southwestern on Monday.
Two goals by Tanner Broyles and Grant Abner, combined with goals from Kristopher Hagan and Jaxon Jacobs allowed the Jaguars to improve to 5-2-1 overall.
“We started a little slow tonight, we had good possession, but passes just were not as sharp as they normally are,” North Laurel coach David Broyles said. “We had numerous opportunities to score in the first half, but just were not able to until Kristopher Hagan found a deflected ball off a corner that he was able to put in the back of the net to give us a 1-0 lead at the half.
“We came out the second half and played much smarter with the ball, found open passes which led to goals,” he added. “Jaxon Jacobs scored off a Nick Meadows pass to make it 2-0, and just a few minutes later, Tanner Broyles found Grant Abner with a ball across the box to make the score, 3-0. Kristopher Hagan made a great run up the sideline and found Tanner Broyles with a nice slotted ball into the box that he finished to make the score 4-0. Grant Abner made the score 5-0 when he took a deflected ball and put it in the back of the net, and Tanner Broyles finished the scoring off by converting a PK to make it 6-0.”
Broyles was quick to point out the victory was a good way to get back in the win column after his team dropped a 4-1 decision to East Jessamine on Thursday.
“Overall, we played well and were able to rest some players throughout the game,” he said. “We will have to ramp up our intensity tomorrow night when we finally get to return home against a very good Somerset team.”
North Laurel is scheduled to host Somerset at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
