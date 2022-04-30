MIDDLESBORO — The North Laurel Jaguars took on the Middlesboro Yellow Jackets on Friday night and came away with a 17-6 win on the road in the 13th Region matchup.
It was a much-needed win for the Jaguars, after losing five straight games entering the night. On Friday, the Jaguars left no doubts as to who the best team on the field was, compiling 23 hits and dominating for the entire game.
After both teams went scoreless in the first two innings, North Laurel got on the board in the third and never looked back. They scored four runs in the third and added two more in the fifth and another two runs in the sixth. They ended the game strong with nine runs in the top of the seventh.
Caden Harris and Walt Hellard each hit home runs to lead the Jaguars. Chase Keen had five hits, including one double. Gavin Hurst added a double and three singles, and Ethan Allen hit four singles.
Allen drove in four runs in the win, while Keen and Harris each drove in three. Hurst had two runs batted in.
Keen had a big night for North Laurel (11-11) on the mound. He pitched five innings and allowed no earned runs while striking out nine batters.
With North Laurel up 8-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Yellow Jackets’ offense came alive in the bottom of the inning. Middlesboro scored six runs to cut the lead to 8-6 entering the seventh inning.
Up by two, the Jaguars responded with a big inning of their own in the top of the seventh. Allen got things going with a single that scored Hurst, followed by a double from Eli Sizemore that brought home another run. Keen, Hurst, and Allen each had hits later in the inning to push the lead to 17-6.
Sizemore struck out all three batters he faced in the bottom of the seventh to end the inning and the game, giving his team the 17-6 win.
