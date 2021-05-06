SOMERSET — After three straight losses, the North Laurel Jaguars got just what they needed when they picked up a 9-0 win against the Pulaski County Maroons on Thursday night.
Pitcher Connor McKeehan powered the Jaguars on the night, with an impressive performance on the mound. McKeehan pitched a complete game shutout, allowing just one hit all night. Pulaski County got a bloop single on their first at-bat, and McKeehan shut them down for the next 21 outs. McKeehan also struck out seven batters.
Not only was it a great night for the North Laurel defense, but they turned in a great night at the plate, as well. The Jaguars finished the night with 14 hits with six runs batted in. Seth McClure led North Laurel with a double and three singles and one run batted in. Noah Rush had a double and a single and drove in three runs.
McKeehan, Will Hellard, and Caden Harris each had two singles, while Blake Vanhook and Brady Gilmore each singled once.
After two scoreless innings, the Jaguars got on the board first in the top of the third, going up 2-0. They went on to score three runs in the top of the fifth, another in the top of the sixth and added three more in the top of the seventh to take the win.
North Laurel Coach Darren McWhorter said he was glad to pick up the win, but knows his team has to continue to improve this season to get where they want to be.
“We got a much-needed win tonight over a good Pulaski County team,” said McWhorter. “We played well in all facets of the game. Hopefully, we can take this momentum in our next game tomorrow night against Middlesboro.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.