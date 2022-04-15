LONDON — North Laurel’s Chase Keen and EJ Allen combined to toss a one-hitter during Friday’s 11-0 win over Leslie County.
Both pitchers struck out two batters apiece while Keen also turned in a 3-for-3 effort at the plate, allowing the Jaguars to improve to 10-6.
It was a good win tonight,” North Laurel coach Darren McWhorter said. “We were able to end it in five innings. Chase Keen pitched the first two innings which were also his first two innings of the season. He threw well, and it’s encouraging for the rest of the season. We were also able to have some timely hits as well that helped secure a victory. E.J Allen pitched well in the third, fourth, and fifth innings to secure the shutout.”
North Laurel wasted little time taking control of the game, scoring five runs in the first inning while adding four more runs in the second inning while finishing things off with a two-run third inning.
Gavin Hurst connected with a hit and drove in four runs while scoring twice. Austin Smith was 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored while Walt Hellard finished with a hit, two RBI, and one run scored. Kyler Elza and Eli Sizemore both added a hit and an RBI apiece,
