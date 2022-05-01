CORBIN — North Laurel needed a win in the worst way after dropping six of its last seven games.
The Jaguars got just that by surprising Corbin with a 6-5 victory during Saturday’s David Iery Invitational.
The game was tied at three apiece after three innings of play before North Laurel scored two runs in the top of the fourth inning, and added another run in the top of the fifth inning to build a 6-3 advantage.
The Redhounds tried to rally but only scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth as the Jaguar eighth-grader EJ Allen pitched the final two innings, allowing only a hit, and a walk while striking out a batter to secure the win for North Laurel.
“We have lost some close games this season,” North Laurel coach Darren McWhorter said. “We have played well, or well enough to win, but lost. We were in a similar situation last night — we got an early lead as we usually have.
“That was a good win for us against Corbin,” he added. “ Coming into the game, they were the only team in the 13 Region undefeated against 13th region opponents. We have learned a lot about our team this week. Going 2-2, lost a close game to Jackson and won a close game to Corbin — then winning big against Middlesboro and losing big to Boyle County. I like our team.
Austin Smith, who was the Game MVP) finished 2-for-3 with four RBI while Allen turned in a 3-for-4 effort at the plate. He also drove in a run and scored twice. Eli Sizemore finished 2-for-2 while Corey Broughton had a hit, and scored twice. Gavin Hurst delivered a hit and scored once.
Corbin’s Kade Elam went 4-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, and one run scored while Bradric Helton had two hits, one RBI, and two runs scored. Walker Landrum finished with a hit, and an RBI while Jacob Baker had a hit, and a run scored. Cam Estep also scored in the loss.
Sizemore started the game for North Laurel, tossing three innings while allowing five hits, and three earned runs. He also struck out four batters. J Douglas Gilliam pitched two innings while giving up two hits, and two earned runs. He finished with four strikeouts.
Jeremiah Gilbert started the game for the Redhounds, going three innings while allowing five hits, and two earned runs. He also struck out four batters. Helton struck out six batters in four innings of work while allowing four hits, and two earned runs.
David Iery Invitational
Game Two
Boyle County 17, North Laurel 7
The Jaguars scored four runs in the top of the first inning but it was all Boyle County after that.
The Rebels answered with five runs in the bottom of the first and added nine runs in the third inning, and three runs in the fourth inning to beat North Laurel, 17-7.
Blaize Jones took the loss, pitching two and one/third of an inning while surrendering 10 hits, and five earned runs. Andrew Cupp pitched one and two/thirds of an inning while allowing four hits, and three earned runs. He also finished with two strikeouts
Eli Sizemore led North Laurel with a 3-for-4 effort while driving in a run, and scoring once. Noah Cima was 2-for-3 with one run scored while Austin Smith had a hit and an RBI. Gavin Hurst and Caden Harris each had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored apiece while J Douglas Gilliam finished with a hit and an RBI. Chase Keen had a hit, and a run scored while EJ Allen finished with a hit, and Kyler Elza drove in a run.
