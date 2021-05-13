LONDON — The North Laurel Jaguars survived a late-game rally from the Knox Central Panthers to take a 4-3 win on Thursday night in the 13th Region matchup.
The Jaguars got a strong pitching performance from Austin Smith, who pitched six and two-thirds innings on his way to the win. Smith allowed just four hits, two runs, and struck out five batters. He also stranded eight runners on base, keeping the Panthers’ offense at bay throughout the game.
Both teams scored in the first inning to open the game. After Knox Central took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, North Laurel responded with a run in the bottom of the inning when a single by Caden Harris scored Connor McKeehan to tie the game at 1-1.
Harris and McKeehan struck again in the bottom of the third. Harris hit a sacrifice fly to bring McKeehan home to give North Laurel the 2-1 lead after three innings of play. In the bottom of the fourth, Corey Broughton’s sacrifice fly scored Brady Gilmore, and a single from Eli Sizemore scored Blake Vanhook to extend the Jaguars’ lead to 4-1 with just three innings remaining in the game.
After two scoreless innings, the Panthers managed to put two runs on the board in the top of the sixth inning, to cut the lead to 4-3, but Smith got the final batter to fly out to give them the win.
Coach Darren McWhorter said he was happy to see his team hang on for the win down the stretch.
“Austin Smith pitched really well tonight. Smith had zero earned runs with an error with two outs in the top of the seventh,” said McWhorter. “That error could have been costly, but Smith remained calm and pitched his way out of it for the win. We had nine hits tonight and didn’t have a good hitting night. I’m glad to get the win. We will go to South and try to get another one tomorrow."
McKeehan and Gilmore led the Jaguars at the plate with two hits each. Sizemore, Harris, Smith, Broughton, and Seth McClue all had one single.
