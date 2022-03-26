HAZARD — The North Laurel Jaguars picked up an 8-6 win over Hazard on the road on Friday night.
The Jaguars were down most of the game before a five-run sixth inning gave them the lead and eventually the win.
North Laurel (4-1) had a night at the plate, scattering 13 hits and driving in seven runs. Caden Harris led the Jaguars with two doubles. Ethan Allen had a double and two singles, while Eli Sizemore, Austin Smith, and Kyler Elza each singled twice. Chase Keen and Walt Hellard each singled once.
Allen drove in two runs in the win, while Sizemore, Harris, Keen, Smith, and Hellard each drove in one.
Smith took the win on the mound, pitching five innings while allowing five hits and four earned runs. Blaize Jones came on in relief in the sixth inning and finished the game. Jones gave up one hit and struck out five, recording a save.
The Jaguars scored first on the night, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. They added two more runs in the top of the second, extending their lead to 3-0.
Hazard’s offense exploded for five runs in the bottom of the second inning, taking a 5-3 lead. They added another run in the bottom of the fifth, taking a 6-3 advantage.
The fifth inning was the turning point in the game for the Jaguars. Gavin Hurst reached base on an error to start the inning. Two batters later, Hurst scored on a double from Allen, cutting the lead to 6-4. A single from Sizemore at the next at-bat scored Allen and a double by Harris scored Sizemore, tying the game at 6-6.
With the game tied, Keen singled and drove home Keegan Baker, who was pinch-running for Harris, giving North Laurel a 7-6 lead. A single from Hellard at the next at-bat scored Keen, giving North Laurel the 8-6 lead.
The Jaguars held Hazard scoreless in the bottom of the sixth and seventh innings, on their way to the 8-6 lead.
