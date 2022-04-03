Weekend Wrap-up
Baseball
Sunday’s Games
North Laurel 10, Archbishop Carroll, Pa. 5
The Jaguars improved to 6-4 after rolling past Archbishop Caroll, Pa., 10-5.
North Laurel overcame six errors by managing 10 hits and receiving impressive pitching efforts from Corey Broughton, Ashton Clemons, and Andrew Cupp.
The Jaguars built a 9-1 lead after starting the game with a five-run first inning while adding a run in the second inning, three runs in the third inning, and another run in the fifth inning.
Broughton tossed three innings, allowing one hit and no earned runs while striking out two batters. Clemson also tossed three innings of scoreless ball while allowing two hits and finishing with two strikeouts. Cupp tossed the final inning for North Laurel.
Kyler Elza had a hit, three RBI, and a run scored while Gavin Hurst was 3-for-4 with one RBI, and two runs scored. Chase Keen drove in a run while connecting with two hits while EJ Allen finished with a hit and drove in two runs.
Softball
Sunday’s Games
South Laurel 11, Campbellsville 8
The Lady Cardinals snapped a five-game losing skid after rallying to beat Campbellsville, 11-8.
South Laurel trailed, 4-0, before using a five-run sixth inning to take control of the game.
Brooklyne Allen turned in a 2-for-2 effort while driving in three runs and scoring twice in the win. Jaylyn Lewis went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored while Makayla Blair also delivered two hits. Addison Baker had a hit and two RBI while Madison Worley also drove in two RBI.
Katie Jervis got the win in the pitcher’s circle, tossing seven innings while allowing 13 hits and eight runs. She struck out two batters.
Apollo 8, North Laurel 4
North Laurel managed 10 hits but saw its two-game win streak come to an end, falling to Apollo, 8-4.
Emily Sizemore, Saige McClure, and Hallie Proffitt led the way with two hits each.
Hallie Proffitt started and went four and one/third of an inning allowing seven hits, and four earned runs. Bailee Root pitched two and two/thirds of an inning, allowing two earned runs.
“Both girls pitched well. As has been the case they hit a couple of balls hard but they also got a handful of bloops just out of reach,” North Laurel coach Chris Edwards said. “Those are still hits and there is nothing you can do about those.
“We hit it OK and played the bunt game well today but seemingly we couldn’t get the big hit it the bloop hit they were getting,” he added. “I know that’s softball and I hope that evens out eventually. Apollo is a good team with good pitching. Credit to them. They made the plays. We are evenly matched with them. They got us today but I would like to have another shot at them.”
