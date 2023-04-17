LONDON — North Laurel’s boys and girls tennis teams both picked up easy wins over Harlan County.
The Jaguars turned in an easy 9-0 victory over the Black Bears while the Lady Jaguars cruised to an easy 8-1 victory over the Lady Black Bears.
Girls
North Laurel 8, Harlan County 1
Singles
1. Eva Clark (NL) def. Dunn (HC), 6-0, 6-0
2. Charlotte Griffin (NL) def. Ball (HC), 8-4
3. Erin Cheek (NL) def. Hall (HC), 8-0
4. Meg Brock (NL) def. Gaw (HC), 8-3
5. Brooke Hubbard (NL) def. Day (HC), 8-0
6. Mikaela Moore (NL) lost to Danseah (HC), 8-3
Doubles
1. Jayci Phelps/Cheek (NL) def. Hall/Gaw (HC), 6-2, 6-0
2. Clark/Brock (NL) def. Dunn/Danseah (HC), 8-1
3. Lyla Durham/Marlie McDaniel (NL) def. Bailey/Day (HC), 8-0
Boys
North Laurel 9, Harlan County 0
Singles
1. Zaid Salim (NL) def. Neely (HC), 6-3, 6-4
2. Jackson Gilbert (NL) def. Few (HC), 8-3
3. Jasper Jones (NL) def. Moore (HC), 8-0
4. Derek Vaughn (NL) def. Stewart (HC), 8-0
5. Colton Cunagin (NL) def. Ball (HC), 8-0
6. Finn McArdle (NL) def. Cress (HC), 8-1
Doubles
1. Jones/Vaughn (NL) def. Few/Moore (HC), 6-1, 6-0
2. Cunagin/McArdle (NL) def. Neely/Stewart (WC), 8-2
3. Ethan Carter/Joe Clay Furham (NL) def. Ball/Cress (HC), 8-4
