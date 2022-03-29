Spring is here which means it’s time to dish out my “Very Early” Boys’ and Girls’ 2022-23 Fear 'Les' 13th Region Basketball Rankings.
Of course, before I get to the rankings, let me remind everyone that these will more than likely change numerous times before November due to you just don’t even know who might transfer in or out.
With that said, let’s get to the rankings.
Boys’ Team Rankings
1. North Laurel (28-6)
With Mr. Basketball frontrunner Reed Sheppard returning along with Ryan Davidson, Brody Brock, and Chase Dotson, the Jaguars are my pick to cut the nets down at The Corbin Arena.
2. Harlan County (19-11)
The Black Bears missed last year’s 13th Region Tournament after losing a heartbreaker to Bell County in the 52nd District Tournament.
With Trent Noah returning along with Maddox Huff, Jonah Swanner, and Daniel Carmichal, I expect Mike Jones’ squad to make a lot of noise next season.
3. Corbin (22-9)
Tony Pietrowski’s Redhounds are gonna be loaded with their top seven players returning which include Hayden Llewelyn, Carter Stewart, Trey Worley, Eli Pietrowski, Brody Wells, Zander Curry, and Kade Elam.
4. South Laurel (23-8)
Coach Jeff Davis continues to show he’s one of the best coaches around after guiding South Laurel to another 50th District title last season.
Parker Payne, Eli Gover and Caden Jones will return for their senior seasons return along with Jordan Mabe, Ashton Garland, and Ayden Smith.
5. Harlan (22-11)
Losing Jordan Akal due to graduation is huge but the Green Dragons return a lot of talent.
Jaedyn Gist along with Kaleb McClendon, Kyler McClendon, and Will Austin will be counted on to lead the way this season.
6. Whitley County (13-16)
Eric Swords will take over one heck of a talented team that could even make a push as one of the top five teams in the region next season.
Ashton Reynolds, Brayden Mahan, Bryce Anderson, Jamie Fuson, Jackson Petrey, and Lucas Queener make Whitley County a very interesting team to keep an eye on.
7. Knox Central (26-8)
The Panthers lose a lot of talent off last season’s 13th Region runner-up squad but still should return a lot of talent that puts them as the team to beat in the 51st District.
Gavin Chadwell and K.T. Turner return along with a solid nucleus of younger players that will make Knox Central another team to keep an eye on.
8. Barbourville (17-8)
Coach Chris Taylor did a fantastic job last season with the Tigers and now has a shot to be the team to beat in the 51st District.
Barbourville returns an abundance of talent in Matthew Warren, Travis Scott, Ty Clark, Ethan Smith, Jacob Lundy, and Tanner Smith.
9. Clay County (6-22)
The Tigers were in rebuild mode last season but look to be better in 2022-23.
Clay County has the talent to make a run at getting back to the 13th Region Tournament with players such as Brandon Crawford, Hayden Harris, Brady Wolfe, Landon Dezarn, Tate Rice, and Elijah Bundy returning.
10. Bell County (25-6)
Don’t count out Brad Sizemore’s Bobcats.
They’ll return one of the best players in the region in Dawson Woolum while Noah Brock and Blake Burnett will be expected to contribute,
Best of the Rest
11. Lynn Camp (21-12); 12. Pineville (13-18); 13. Jackson County (21-10); 14. Williamsburg (16-14); 15. Oneida Baptist (16-14); 16. Middlesboro (9-22); 17. Red Bird (2-24).
Boys’ Top 15 Players
1. Reed Sheppard, North Laurel
2. Trent Noah, Harlan County
3. Ryan Davidson, North Laurel
4. Hayden Llewellyn, Corbin
5. Dawson Woolum, Bell County
6. Gavin Chadwell, Knox Central
7. Micah Engle, Lynn Camp
8. Jaeden Gist, Harlan
9. Parker Payne, South Laurel
10. Maddox Huff, Harlan County
11. Ashton Reynolds, Whitley County
12. Brody Wells, Corbin
13. Cayden Grigsby, Middlesboro
14. Sawyer Thompson, Pineville
15. Hayden Harris, Clay County
Boys’ District Rankings
49th District
1. North Laurel; 2. Clay County; 3. Jackson County; 4. Oneida Baptist; 5. Red Bird
50th District
1. Corbin; 2. South Laurel; 3. Whitley County; 4. Williamsburg
51st District
1. Knox Central; 2. Barbourville; 3. Lynn Camp; 4. Pineville
52nd District
1. Harlan County; 2. Harlan; 3. Bell County; 4. Middlesboro
Girls’ Team Rankings
1. Corbin (25-7)
The defending 13th Region champions return the nucleus of last year’s squad and should be in a great position to repeat their effort from last season.
Kallie Housley returns which is huge for the Lasy Redhounds along with Darcie Anderson, Raegan Walker, and Bailey Stewart. The addition of former South Laurel Lady Cardinal Kylie Clem could very well give Corbin the best guard play in the region.
2. North Laurel (24-6)
The Lady Jaguars will attempt to capture the 13th Region championship next March but it’s not going to be easy with the graduation of Hailee Valentine, who has captured the 13th Region Media Player of the Year award the past two seasons.
Returning is Emily Sizemore, Brooke Nichelson, Chloe McKnight, Gracie McKnight, and Jaelyn Black. Depth will prove to be key this season for Eddie Mahan’s squad.
3. South Laurel (24-9)
The Lady Cardinals will be in the mix of things again but will miss the presence of center Rachel Presley, who graduated.
Returning will be Clara Collins and Emily Cox along with an abundance of young talents such as Skeeter Mabe, Shelby Mills, and Jaylin Smith.
4. Bell County (24-8)
The Lady Bobcats return a lot of talent and will attempt to make a push for the region title as well.
Gracie Jo Wilder returns along with Nadine Johnson, Mataya Ausmus, Haylee Mills, and Lauren McGeorge.
5. Jackson County (22-10)
The Lady Generals’ size is gonna be a problem for opposing opponents throughout the next season.
Abby Gilbert and Kenady Ward are going to be hard to handle along with Madison Curry’s outside play combined with Kylee Shannon, Jenna Creech, and Madison Marcum returning.
6. Knox Central (20-9)
It’s going to be interesting to see how the Lady Panthers will do with both Caylen Mills, and Presley Partin graduating.
Knox Central returns one of the top players in the region in Halle Collins along with Reagan Jones, Jaylynn Faine, Timberly Frederick, and Emily Mills returning.
7. Harlan County (20-12)
Keep an eye on the Lady Black Bears. Coach Anthony Nolan did a fantastic job with them last season and will make Harlan County a hard team to beat once again this season.
The Lady Black Bears return their entire starting five which leads off with Ella Karst, who has become one of the best players in the region. Jaylin Smith, Taylor Lunsford, Hailey Austin, and Taylor Griffin return as well.
8. Harlan (9-18)
The return of Kylie Noe and Aymanni Ayng will make the Lady Green Dragons a tough team to beat next season. Emma Owens, Peighton Jones, and Les Davis also return.
9. Whitley County (14-11)
The Lady Colonels continue to be a threat in the region with such players as Marissa Douglas and Ahamada Xirgo returning for the Lady Colonels.
10. Pineville (8-19)
Look for the Lady Mountain Lions to be much better during Elgie Green’s second year as coach at Pineville.
Abigale Jackson returns along with Talyah McQueen, Ava Arnett, Alyssa Howard, Rachel Howard, Malley Smith, and Kamryn Billiter.
Best of the Rest
11. Clay County (11-15); 12. Middlesboro (10-18); 13. Williamsburg (8-20); 14. Lynn Camp (5-23); 15. Barbourville (10-15); 16. Red Bird (8-19); 19. Oneida Baptist (1-26).
Girls’ Top 15 Players
1. Kallie Housley, Corbin
2. Halle Collins, Knox Central
3. Gracie Jo Wilder, Bell County
4. Emily Sizemore, North Laurel
5. Clara Collins, South Laurel
6. Darcie Anderson, Corbin
7. Nadine Johnson, Bell County
8. Abby Gilbert, Jackson County
9. Ella Karst, Harlan County
10. Brooke Nichelson, North Laurel
11. Kylie Noe, Harlan
12. Aymanni Wynn, Harlan
13. Kenady Ward, Jackson County
14. Chloe McKnight, North Laurel
15. Skeeter Mabe, South Laurel
