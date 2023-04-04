MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA — So far, the Cal Ripken Experience hasn’t been too kind for the North Laurel Jaguars.
The Jaguars dropped their fourth straight game on Tuesday, and third in a row since arriving to participate in the Cal Ripken Experience, after falling to DuPont Manual, 3-0.
The Crimsons scored a run in the third inning while adding two insurance runs in the fifth inning to pick up the win.
North Laurel (5-6) was limited to one hit while committing three errors on defense.
Noah Rush got the Jaguars’ only hit while Chase Akeem pitched four and two/thirds of an inning while allowing two hits, and two earned runs.
J. Douglas Gilliam pitched two and one/third of an inning of scoreless, no-hit ball while striking out five batters.
Monday’s Game
North Laurel’s participation in the Cal Ripken Experience has gotten off to a rough start after the Jaguars dropped their second game in as many days on Monday.
Darren McWhorter’s squad jumped out to a 2-0 lead against Virginia’s Washington-Liberty before allowing eight unanswered runs during its 8-4 loss.
“We played another really good team,” McWhorter said. “We were able to get up on them early but, couldn’t hold on. We are playing really well at times working on consistency. Tomorrow we have another tough opponent in Louisville Manual.”
The Jaguars (5-5) trailed 8-2 entering the bottom of the seventh inning before attempting to rally but could only muster two runs.
Blaize Jones took the loss, surrendering three hits, and four earned runs while striking out two batters in three and one/third innings of work. EJ Allen and J. Douglas Gilliam pitched the final three and two/thirds of an inning, combining to allow only three hits and one earned run. Allen also struck out five batters.
Chase Keen led North Laurel with two hits while Cameron Smith and Noah Rush each delivered a hit and an RBI apiece. Corey Broughton, Kyler Elza, Matthew Sanders, and Jones each delivered a hit apiece in the loss. Elza also scored twice while Sanders and Walt Hellard finished with one run scored.
