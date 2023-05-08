LONDON — North Laurel coach Darren McWhorter continued to prepare his team for postseason play by traveling north on I-75 Monday with a matchup against Henry Clay.
The Jaguars didn’t come away with the win, but did manage to gain valuable experience during their 6-1 loss to the Blue Devils.
Henry Clay scored three runs in the first inning before adding two more runs in the fourth inning, and another run in the fifth inning.
North Laurel (16-13) scored its lone run in the top of the seventh inning.
“Got beat by a good Henry Clay team and caught their No. 1 pitcher today,” North Laurel coach Darren McWhorter said. “That is why we are playing this caliber of teams that we do so we can learn how to deal with good pitchers. We battled and put lots of balls in play but could not get any breaks. J. Douglas Gilliam pitched six innings and Andrew Cupp pitched one, and they competed very well against a good team.”
Hits were hard to come by as Walt Hellard had the Jaguars’ only hit.
Gilliam took the loss while turning in a five-inning effort. He allowed seven hits and four earned runs while striking out three batters. Andrew Cup tossed an inning of hitless and scoreless ball while fanning one batter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.