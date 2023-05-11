LONDON — North Laurel looked as if it had turned the corner after building a five-game win streak while putting together a 7-1 stretch.
But it looks as if the Jaguars have hit another bump in the road after they dropped their second straight decision, a 5-0 setback to Hazard, while putting together a 1-3 mark during their past four games.
North Laurel (16-14) managed only two hits in the loss as the Bulldogs scored a run in the first inning, a run in the third inning, two runs in the fifth inning, and another run in the seventh inning.
Chase Keen took the loss, allowing three hits and two earned runs in four innings of work. He finished with five strikeouts. EJ Allen tossed three innings, allowing five hits and no earned runs.
Allen and Corey Broughton had North Laurel’s lone hits.
It doesn’t get any easier for the Jaguars the next two games with matchups against Corbin on Friday, and South Laurel on Saturday.
