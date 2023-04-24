MCKEE — North Laurel locked up the 49th District’s top seed during Monday’s 12-2 win over Jackson County.
The Jaguars improved to 11-11 overall, and 3-0 against 49th District opponents thanks to an 11-hit effort at the plate, and a strong pitching performance by Corey Broughton.
Jackson County (6-10) struck first with two runs in the first inning but North Laurel answered with 12 runs to cruise to the 10-run victory.
“It was another good win, and especially for the purpose of securing the No. 1 seed,” North Laurel coach Darren McWhorter said. “It was a total team effort. We played well defensively, had some really good at bats one through nine in our lineup. We also got a complete game pitched from Corey Broughton.”
The Jaguars scored two runs in the second inning, a run in the third inning, five runs in the fourth inning, three runs in the fifth inning, and a run in the seventh inning.
Broughton pitched a complete game allowing five hits and no earned runs while striking by out two batters.
J. Douglas Gilliam turned in a perfect 3-for-3 effort at the plate while scoring three times.
Walt Hellard was 2-for-3 with two RBI and one run scored.
Kyler Elza finished with a triple, an RBI, and three runs scored while Broughton and Chase Keen each had a hit and two RBI apiece. Keen also scored a run.
EJ Allen, Blaize Jones, and Noah Rush each finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored apiece while Andrew Cupp scored a run.
Noah Collett led Jackson County with two hits and an RBI while Carter Cunagin had two hits. Braxton Clemons finished with a hit while Tydus Summers drove in a run.
