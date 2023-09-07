LONDON — North Laurel enters Week Three’s home matchup against Madison Central with hopes of improving on offense.
The Jaguars (1-2) could easily be 3-0, but struggles on the offensive side of the ball have reared their head so far this season.
North Laurel is averaging 10.9 points per game, and 284.3 yards of offense, a far cry from last season’s average of 20 points per game, and 371.2 yards per game.
Defensively?
Coach Jason Chappell’s squad is one of the best in Class 5A.
North Laurel is allowing only 13 points per game, and 185.3 yards of offense against a schedule that has been pretty tough.
The Jaguars only surrendered 13 points and 144 yards last week against Class 4A’s Franklin County Flyers, who is considered one of the top five teams in their class.
“Our program is not looking for moral victories at this point,” Chappell said. “I was encouraged by a lot of things on Friday night. Obviously, we didn’t play well enough to win, but we were able to learn a whole lot about our team.
“Franklin County is one of the best programs in the state and competing with them for 48 minutes showed us a whole lot about who we are and what we’ve got to do to improve going forward,” he added. “We are going to use every rep from Friday night to get better this week. I am excited.
“Our effort, intensity and physicality were all major positives this week and have been every week,” Chappell continued. “We believe that those traits travel and we always want to be great in those areas. Defensively, we have shown the ability to play against teams who bunch up and try to be physical and those who spread us out.“
Even though the struggles are there with the offensive side of the ball, Chappell’s squad has shown this season, when the offense is clicking, it can move the chains.
“Nobody said a whole lot about how bad our offense was last week when we had 445 yards of total offense,” Chappell said. “Now, with that being said, we know we have to get better. In my opinion, we have the talent and ability to be a great offensive team as well. This week, we did not block anyone. We didn’t block on the perimeter, we didn’t block on the interior, and we didn’t block in the run game or in the passing game.
“It doesn’t matter what you try to do scheme-wise, if you are not committed to being a good blocking team then you are going to struggle,” he added. “Playing good teams definitely shows you where you have to go to work. We are excited to get back to work with a great group of kids.”
The Jaguars will attempt to get back on track against a Madison Central squad that is winless at 0-3.
“Madison Central has a really talented football team,” Chappell said. “Coach William Blair does a great job and was an integral part of their success the last two seasons. Their team has great size, they are really physical and they have good overall team speed. For us to win, we will have to continue to play well on defense.
“Our kids are playing a new scheme on that side of the ball and continue to get more and more comfortable each week,” he added. “But we have to keep the ball in front of us, not let the ball go over our heads. Offensively, we have to find some rhythm to what we are doing. We have to get more physical on that side of the ball and find ways to get the ball to some of our playmakers in space.
“We have a great group of young men and they believe we are a good football team as does our staff,” Chappell continued. “Our record isn’t what we want it to be, but everyone within our program feels like we are very capable. Playing and competing against the best, which we have and will continue to do, does nothing but make you better. Everything we are trying to do is still very much within our reach and I believe these early tests are going to prepare us for what we will see later on.”
Friday’s game at The Jungle is expected to kick off at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.