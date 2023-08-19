LONDON — After turning in one of the most successful seasons in North Laurel boys golf team history, Chris Stone’s squad is ready to make another run at history with a strong nucleus of players returning.
“We return everyone from last year’s team with the addition of a few new names,” Stone said. “The team gained a ton of experience last year as our top six players were only sophomores. This year we hope with the experience and maturity we can once again compete for the conference championship and make a run at the regional title.”
Returning juniors Brady Hensley, Jaxon Jervis, Todd Sizemore, Kole Jervis, Evan Woodlee, and Ben Baker are all skilled players who can shoot in the 70s consistently, according to Stone.
Brayden Hyde, Will Sutton, Gunnar Jones, Garrett Cassidy, Wesley Storm, and Jackson Storm are all eager to compete and improve their game.
Stone has also welcomed four new additions this year, all seventh-graders, Max Dotson, Wesley Oliver, Todd Mink, and Espn Lewis.
“One of the biggest strengths to this team is their work ethic,” Stone said. “You can’t go to the course and not see at least eight to 10 of them playing on their own. They want to be good, and they work hard to improve.
“The biggest challenge is determining who the top five players are,” he added. “Practice competition is intense with less than a stroke difference in scores between many of the players. So, picking who plays each week will be the biggest challenge, a good problem to have.”
The team’s schedule is a challenging one, with 12 invitationals designed to prepare the Jaguars for the post-season.
North Laurel will be facing tough opponents such as Taylor County, Madison Central, St. X, Trinity, and many Lexington schools.
“Our schedule is not a light one,” Stone admitted. “It is one to prepare us for the post-season.
“After winning conference last year and returning all the same guys, we have our eyes set to repeat,” he added. “As for region, it is tough, several teams will fight for that crown but I feel we have improved and should finish solid at region with hopes of winning.”
