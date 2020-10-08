LONDON — North Laurel dropped a 28-12 decision to Southwestern last week but could still put itself in a good position of hosting a home playoff game if the Jaguars can get past Pulaski County on the road Friday.
North Laurel built an early lead against Southwestern, and only trailed 14-12 with 10 minutes remaining before seeing the Warriors score the game’s final 14 points.
“It was a tough loss but our young team played awesome and stepped up,” Larkey said. “We were playing a team that had us beat on size and speed. We had an emotional week, last week, and a huge emotional win, and it was tough to get full focus back with all that happened. I think the positive that came out is we proved we can play with anyone.”
With his team’s record standing at 2-2, Larkey said he was pleased with his team’s improvement.
”I think we are way ahead on offense but we still lack the ability to adjust quickly in the game, and it’s due to lack of experience, it will get better, ” he said. ”We did a great job on defense, slowing down their team but had a few miscues in the secondary, and a few mistakes on the line. All of this is due to youth and inexperience.”
Larkey said the key heading to this week’s game against Pulaski County is to get healthy and regain some focus.
“Pulaski has a lot of skill kids who can make a lot of plays and that’s going to be tough on our secondary,” he said. We have to tackle very good this a week to have a chance to win.
“I think last week was the first real varsity football game our kids have been in,” Larkey added. “It was a hard-hitting game, faster speed, more physical. We will get better by these games. It’s a testament to my coaches and players that we played so well and had a chance to win.
