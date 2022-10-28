North Laurel suffered its second loss this week after losing a heartbreaker to Wayne County on Friday.
The Jaguars saw a 28-14 second half lead turn into a 31-28 loss as the Cardinals rallied and scored 17 unanswered points.
North Laurel fell to 5-5 overall after suffering the loss on Friday to Wayne County while also having to forfeit its previous 43-0 win over South Laurel just a day before on Thursday due to self-reporting the use of an ineligible player in the fourth quarter against their crosstown rivals.
Chappell’s squad got off to a good start on Friday, as Tucker Warren’s one-yard touchdown run during his team’s opening possession gave the Jaguars a 7-0 lead five minutes into the contest.
After seeing Wayne County tie the game at seven apiece, Warren found Keaton Bowling open for a 40-yard touchdown reception, giving North Laurel a 14-7 advantage with less than 5.2 seconds left in the first half.
The Cardinals followed with a kickoff return that went for a score while sending the game into a 14-all tie at halftime.
North Laurel opened the second half with two quick touchdowns as Warren and Bowling connected with a 20-yard score while Treyshawn Holmes-Evans recovered a fumble and found paydirt, giving his team a 28-14 edge with 10:27 left in the third quarter.
Wayne County slowly chipped away at its deficit and cut the Jaguars’ lead to 28-24 after connecting with a 19-yard field goal at the 9:53 mark of the fourth quarter.
The Cardinals later scored the game-winning touchdown with three minutes remaining.
