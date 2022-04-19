The North Laurel Jaguars lost to the Clay County Tigers on the road on Tuesday in a nail biting game that went nine innings and ended in a 4-3 Jaguars loss.
Despite the loss, North Laurel got a gem of a game from pitcher Corey Broughton who pitched a complete nine innings for the Jaguars.
Coach Darren McWhorter said he always hates to see his team lose, but it’s especially worse after getting such a great performance from his pitcher.
“Corey Broughton threw all nine innings for us, and threw a great game,” said McWhorter. “I hated to lose because of the way he threw.”
Entering the game, North Laurel had been up and down over its past several games, winning five of their last eight games. The loss to Clay County not only gave the Jaguars their second consecutive loss, but two games in a row in which they fell by just one run, after losing 4-3 to Perry County Central last Friday.
North Laurel was able to put the ball in play most of the night, but couldn’t capitalize at times. Kyler Elza led the Jaguars with a double and a triple. Eli Sizemore and EJ Allen both had two hits and a walk for North Laurel.
The teams were tied through seven innings, before Clay County took the 4-3 win in the bottom of the seventh inning.
With the loss, North Laurel fell to 10-8 on the season and are 2-2 versus regional opponents. They will return to action on Thursday, traveling to Georgetown to take on Great Crossing.
