LAWRENCEBURG — North Laurel’s losing skid has hit a season-worst five games after falling, 8-1, to Anderson County on Friday.
The Jaguars (12-15) fell behind 4-0 before scoring their only run of the game in the top of the fourth inning. Anderson County answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning and one run in the bottom of the fifth to pick up the win.
“Our struggles continue at the plate with only three hits on the night with a pitcher we should have been able to score runs off of,” North Laurel coach Darren McWhorter said. “When you combine that with eight walks and two hit batters, you get an 8-1 loss. We are better than that and have one week, and five games to get it fixed before tournament play starts.”
North Laurel turned in a solid effort defensively, finishing with no errors but once again came up flat at the plate. Seth McClure, Will Hellard, and Kyler Elza finished with the Jaguars’ lone hits do the game.
Jon McCowan took the loss on the mound, tossing three innings while allowing three hits and four earned runs. Seth Elkins pitched two innings, allowing four hits and four earned runs while Nate Sanders pitches a scoreless inning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.