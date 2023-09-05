LONDON — North Laurel moved one step closer to securing the 49th District’s top seed on Tuesday by upending Whitley County, 4-0, in a key district battle.
The Jaguars moved to 7-3-1 overall, and 2-0 against district opponents while the Colonels fell to 5-3-1 overall, and 1-1 versus district foes.
The loss marked Whitley County’s first loss to a 13th Region team this season, and the first time the Colonels have been shut out.
“We came out tonight with a purpose of possessing the ball, and for most of the game that was the case,” North Laurel coach David Broyles said. “Our passes looked better tonight and we put ourselves into position to score all night.
“Unfortunately the thing that was missing tonight was our accuracy with shots,” he added. “We did find the back of the net four times, but we let several opportunities slip by. Overall, it was a good game and the boys worked hard tonight. This win gets us to 2-0 in district which is where we need to be. We’ll have to play better Saturday when we visit Marion County.”
North Laurel scored 14 minutes into the match thanks to a goal from Aidan Steely. Grant Abner followed with back-to-back goals during the 21st and 16th minutes to give the Jaguars a 3-0 lead at halftime.
North Laurel added another goal in the second half (Jaxon Jacob) to push the Jaguars’ advantage to 4-0.
Broyles’ squad is scheduled to be back in action Saturday at 11 a.m. with a road contest against Marion County. Whitley County will travel to play Somerset Christian Thursday at 6 p.m.
Thursday’s Game
Four different players scored during North Laurel’s 4-0 shutout win over Lincoln County on Thursday.
The Jaguars improved to 6-3-1 overall, scoring three first-half goals to cruise past the outmatched Patriots.
“We played well tonight in spite of missing a couple of players,” North Laurel coach David Broyles said. “ I felt our possession was better and we controlled the game for the most part. Our passes still weren’t as crisp as we need them to be, but we showed a lot of heart and hustle tonight and came away with the win.
“We were able to get some younger players in again tonight which gives them needed experience for future games,” he added. “I also felt that our defense stepped up and played better tonight which allowed for the 4-0 shutout.”
Seth Miller’s goal 11 minutes into the game gave North Laurel a 1-0 lead. Grant Abner scored a goal five minutes later to push the Jaguars’ advantage to 2-0.
Jaxon Jacobs’ goal during the 32nd minute gave North Laurel a commanding lead the Jaguars wouldn’t relinquish.
Collier Mills put the finishing touches on the win for the Jaguars 15 minutes into the second half, adding a goal of his own.
