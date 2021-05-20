WINCHESTER — The North Laurel Jaguars struggled to get much going on offense on Thursday night, when they took on George Rogers Clark, losing 4-1.
The Jaguars fell in a hole early and never could climb out of it. They trailed 4-0 after four innings, and scored their only run of the night in the top of the fifth, to cut the lead to 4-1.
Coach Darren McWhorter said his team struggled at the plate against a good pitcher in George Roger Clark’s Zachary Brookshire and will need to get back on track before district play begins in a couple of weeks.
“We have two weeks to get things lined out before our tournament starts. We didn’t hit the ball well at all, scoring one run on four hits, but you have to give GRC’s pitcher credit,” said McWhorter. “He located well and threw lots of offspeed - curveballs and changeups - for strikes.”
North Laurel’s only run on the night came late in the game, when a double by Eli Sizemore brought home Brady Gilmore, to cut the lead to 4-1. Caden Harris and Austin Smith also had doubled in the game, as the Jaguars had six runners stranded on base for the night.
North Laurel got good performances from their pitchers, in the loss. Connor McKeehan started the game and pitched five innings, allowing five hits and four runs, while striking out five. Seth Elkins pitched one inning and allowed just one hit.
McWhorter said the rest of the season will be a challenge for the Jaguars, but an opportunity to improve before the postseason.
“It doesn’t get any easier. We play Anderson on Friday, South Laurel on Saturday, and Somerset on Monday,” said McWhorter. “We have to bring our A-game the rest of the season.”
