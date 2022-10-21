Jason Chappell’s North Laurel Jaguars picked up a huge road win on Friday, defeating Henry County, 21-10.
The Jaguars (6-3) got off to a slow start offensively but heated up as the game went on to eventually capture their second consecutive win.
Quarterback Tucker Warren had some big plays behind center connecting with a touchdown pass while also scoring on the ground.
“It was a great road win for us,” Chappell said. “They were averaging 40 points per game, and I thought we were able to do a good job tonight, holding them to only 10 points.
“We felt really good to come away with the win,” he added. “This road trip will prepare us for the playoffs. We’ve done it now and it has prepared us well.
“Offensively, I thought we improved as the game went on,” Chappell continued. “We started to move the ball better in the second half, and had some big plays. We will take this win and continue to improve on things. I was proud of our team getting the win tonight.”
