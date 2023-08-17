LONDON — North Laurel captured consecutive wins over crosstown rival South Laurel for the first time since beating the Cardinals in 2013 and 2014 by picking up a 3-0 win on Thursday.
The Jaguars (3-1-1) were able to get back on track after suffering a 2-0 loss to Scott County on Tuesday thanks to solid play on both ends of the field.
“Always an intense game when we play our crosstown rival,” North Laurel coach David Broyles said. “We started really slow, controlled most of the possession, but we just weren’t seeing the proper passes quick enough.
“In the second half we came out still a little slow, but got things going when Grant Abner found Reilly Stuber with a through ball that he put in the back of the net. Just a couple minutes later, we earned a corner where Jaxon Jacobs put a great ball in that Kristopher Hagan headed in to make the score, 2-0. Collier Mills finished off the scoring when Seth Miller found him with a through ball.”
North Laurel will travel to play Garrard County Tuesday while South Laurel (2-1-1) will hit the road and play Whitley County.
“Overall, this wasn’t our best game, but we have started district play 1-0 and look to continue improving against Garrard County next week,” Broyles said.
