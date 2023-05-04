LONDON — North Laurel got into a slugfest with visiting Garrard County on Thursday, but did just enough to pull off a 10-6 win.
The Jaguars (14-11) looked to be in control of the game, holding a 6-3 lead entering the fifth inning, when the Lions rallied for three runs to tie the game at six apiece.
North Laurel responded with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning while adding another insurance run in the bottom of the sixth to pick up its season-best fifth straight win.
“We played a very good Garrard County team, and saw a very good pitcher in Graham. He had a 7-1 record on the season with a 1.04 ERA. We battled really well at the plate and ended the game with 10 hits.
“Chase Keen, EJ Allen, Walt Hellard, and Blaize Jones all had two hits each,” he added. “Corey Brougton threw 4 2/3 of an inning with a no decision and EJ Allen threw 2 1/3 of an inning for the win. We have been playing well as of late going into the last two weeks of regular season. Hopefully, we can keep it going into the postseason.”
The Jaguars overcame three errors that led to five unearned runs while outhitting Garrard County, 10-8.
Walt Hellard and Chase Keen each finished with two hits, two runs scored, and one RBI apiece while EJ Allen had two hits, and two runs scored.
Blaize Jones had a hit, two RBI, and two runs scored while J. Douglas Gilliam finished with a hit and two RBI. Noah Rush had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored while Corey Broughton finished with a hit and an RBI.
Broughton also started the game, lasting 4 2/3 of an inning while allowing seven hits and one run. He struck out four batters.
EJ Allen got the win, pitching 2 1/3 of an inning while allowing only one hit and striking out two batters.
