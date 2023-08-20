LONDON — Chris Stone’s North Laurel Jaguars golf team turned in a second place effort in the South Laurel Invitational after posting a 318 for a team score.
Kole Jervis turned in an impressive 77 while Kaxon Jervis, and Brady Hensley both shot an 80 apiece. Todd Sizemore finished with an 81 while Evan Woodlee shot an 82.
“We got the opportunity to play 10 guys yesterday so it allowed some other players to gain experience,” Stone said. “The B team did well and finished in the middle of the pack. I’m happy with the A team’s second place finish, though we have to be better come region time.
“Kole Jervis finished well with a 77 but to move on past region, we need three more scores in the 70s,” he added. “All in all, it was a good day bringing home some hardware. To quote a couple of my players, ‘We’re close, Coach.’ The boys know what needs to be done come region time.”
