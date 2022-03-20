TRI-COUNTY WEEKEND WRAP-UP
Softball
Simon Kenton 16, North Laurel 15
The Lady Jaguars (2-1) dropped their first game of the season but still managed to turn in one heck of a comeback during Saturday’s 16-15 loss to Simon Kenton.
North Laurel trailed 8-0 after the second inning and entered the top of the fifth inning, losing 13-2. The Lady Jaguars continued to battle, scoring three runs in the top of the fifth inning to keep hope alive.
Chris Edwards’ squad added four runs in the sixth inning while Simon Kenton answered with a run to make the score, 14-8.
Down but not out, North Laurel continued to rally. The Lady Jaguars were down to their final strike at one point in the seventh inning but managed to score seven times to take a 15-14 lead into the bottom of the seventh. The Lady Pioneers did just enough to pull out the win, scoring two runs in their final at-bat.
Hailee Root finished with three hits and two runs while Emily Sizemore had two hits, two runs scored, and three RBI. Saige McClure delivered two hits while scoring three times and finishing with one RBI. Both Hallie Proffitt and Madison Parkman finished with two hits and two RBI while seventh-grader Katie Sams connected with a three-run homer, finishing with two hits and two runs scored. Braylee Fawbush had a hit and three RBI while Bella Sizemore and Ellie Adams both had a hit and two runs scored apiece.
Baseball
North Laurel 11, Johnson Central 9
North Laurel 17, Perry Central 7
After suffering a heartbreaking, 6-5, loss to South Laurel on Friday, North Laurel responded with two wins on Saturday.
The Jaguars defeated Johnson Central, 11-9, before defeating Perry Central, 17-7.
North Laurel (3-1) fell behind 8-3 in the bottom of the third inning against Johnson Central before scoring five runs in the sixth inning and adding three more runs in the seventh inning to get the win.
Noah Rush got the win on the mound, tossing one gutless inning while Austin Smith received the save after recording a scoreless inning in the seventh.
Chase Keen led the way with two hits, three RBI, and one run scored while Walt Hellard finished with two hits and two runs scored. Smith finished with a hit, two RBI, and one run scored while Rush had a hit and an RBI. Caden Harris and Caynan Sizemore both drove in a run apiece.
North Laurel pounded out 13 hits and scored seven runs in the second inning, four runs in the fourth inning, and five runs in the seventh inning to defeat Perry Central, 17-7.
Blaize Jones picked up the win on the pitcher’s mound, tossing two and one/third of an innings while allowing only two hits and striking out three batters.
Keen drove in a game-high four runs while finishing with three hits and one run scored. Eli Sizemore was 3-for-5 at the plate with three RBI, four runs scored, and one walk. EJ Allen turned in two hits, two RBI, and one run scored while Smith finished with two hits, two RBI, and one run scored. Gavin Hurst had two hits, one RBI, and one run scored.
