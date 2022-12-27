LEXINGTON — North Laurel used a 10-0 run midway through the third quarter to pull away from Campbell County during its 71-56 win on Tuesday.
The Jaguars advanced to second round action of the White, Greer, and Maggard Holiday Classic with the 15-point victory, and will take on North Oldham Wednesday.
The win improved North Laurel to 8-4, as Ryan Davidson turned in a 28-point effort while Reed Sheppard finished with 22 points. Chase Keen added six points while Brody Brock added five points. Kyler Elza and Colton Rawlings each scored four points apiece while Jordan Rawlings finished with two points.
“It was great to get the first win after Christmas under our belts,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “We were a little sluggish in the first half but found our legs at halftime. Reed and Ryan carried us tonight. We got a good spark off the bench from Colton. We were able to string together a few stops and get out in transition to finally get some separation.”
The Jaguars built a 23-18 lead in the first quarter behind Davidson’s 11 points while Sheppard followed with four points. Brock added a 3-pointer during the period.
North Laurel went cold from the floor during the second quarter, and saw its lead cut to 35-30 at halftime.
The Jaguars went through a six-minute scoring drought but managed to use a 12-0 run at the end of the third quarter to take a commanding 59-42 advantage into the fourth quarter. Davidson added 11 points in the quarter while Sheppard scored 10 points.
North Laurel was outscored, 14-12, in the fourth quarter but the damage had been done.
