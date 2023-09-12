LONDON — For 60 minutes, North Laurel and Madison Southern both struggled to find the back of the net.
But the final 20 minutes saw three goals scored with the Jaguars (8-3-2) tallying two of those to pull out a 2-1 win over the Eagles on Tuesday.
“Tonight was a hard fought game with a lot of familiarity between the teams,” North Laurel coach David Broyles said. “Both teams have players that play club together so they know each other’s tendencies. Southern came in with a good game plan and we didn’t play as well as we have been. I felt that our possession game was lacking tonight and we didn’t win a lot of the 50-50 balls. We did come out the second half and put together just enough to win the game.”
North Laurel’s Grant Abner got the scoring going, giving his team a 1-0 lead at the 60-minute mark.
Madison Southern’s Avery Davidson tied the match at one apiece with a goal of his own during the 69th minute.
Jaxon Jacobs connected on a penalty kick during the 77th minute to pull off the win for the Jaguars.
North Laurel will be back in action Thursday in a key 49th District match with Corbin. The Jaguars will travel to play the Redhounds at 6 p.m.
Saturday’s Game
It wasn’t a win, and it wasn’t a loss, so North Laurel had to settle for a tie during Saturday’s long road trip to Marion County.
The Jaguars fell behind 1-0 in the first half and battled back to force a one-LL tie against the Knights.
North Laurel is now 7-3-2, and will host Madison Southern Tuesday at home.
“I felt we came out strong at the beginning of the game and really controlled the first 10 minutes of the game, but we let up on the intensity midway through the first half and let them gain some momentum,” North Laurel coach David Broyles said. “They scored on a corner kick that we just failed to properly mark and they took a 1-0 lead. We got some momentum back before the half, but were unable to get a shot to go in the back of the net.”
North Laurel entered the second half staring at a 1-0 deficit but managed to regroup and tie the game thanks to a goal by Kristopher Hagan.
“We came back out in the second half and kept the intensity up and we’re able to level the game at 1-1 when Kristopher Hagan heading in a Cam Anderson corner kick,” Broyles said. “We had opportunities to secure a win today, but just weren’t able to finish.
“Overall, I felt we played well, especially considering we were down a couple of starters before the game began and while coming away with the win was the objective I won’t complain with the tie,” he added. “Some of our younger players stepped up and played well today, which will be valuable as the season progresses.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.