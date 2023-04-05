MYRTLE BEACH, SC — North Laurel finished its stay in the Cal Ripken Experience with a 3-2 loss to Pennsylvania’s Upper Darby High School on Wednesday.
The Jaguars (5-6) turned in an 0-4 mark during their stay in the Cal Ripken Experience, but coach Darren McWhorter said his team got better after playing good competition in some nice weather.
“Overall it was a great trip, we had good weather, and played very good competition and we competed,” he said.
North Laurel scored a run in the first inning, and led 1-0 until Upper Darby tied the game at one apiece in the third inning.
Upper Darby scored a run in the fifth inning, and added another insurance run in the seventh inning before the Jaguars attempted to rally, but managed to score only one run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
“We were able to see good pitching and I thought our pitching competed well,” McWhorter said. “It was a game like you see in tournament play. Every play mattered and we made a couple of errors that cost us runs.
"Someone has to get a big hit to score runs,” he added. “We did that late to get within one with a runner on second, but it wasn't meant to be.”
North Laurel finished with three hits while Blaize Jones and EJ Allen each finished with a hit and an RBI apiece. Andrew Cupp also had a hit.
Corey Broughton took the loss, but turned in an impressive effort, tossing five and one/third of an inning while allowing five hits and two earned runs. He finished with three strikeouts.
Cupp tossed one and two/thirds of an inning, giving up three hits and one earned run.
