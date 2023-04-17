LONDON — Two teams that were on different ends of the spectrum met up Monday with a surprising result.
Clay County entered its 49th District battle with North Laurel, winners of four straight and ranked No. 3 in the region. The Jaguars, on the other hand, were ranked fifth, but were only 1-8 during their last nine games.
So what was the outcome?
A North Laurel win.
The Jaguars rallied from a 4-1 deficit in the fifth inning to defeat the Tigers, 6-4. They only had four hits, but took advantage of four errors.
North Laurel scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning while adding an insurance run in the sixth inning to lock up the win.
“Always a good win when you get a seeded district game win,” North Laurel coach Darren McWhorter said. “Crawford and Hillard threw well for Clay and Corey Broughton, and EJ Allen threw well for us. The playing conditions were tough with the wind blowing like crazy. I was worried but nothing crazy happened to us due to the conditions. Overall great win, hopefully we can get a win next Monday and secure the No. 1 seed in the district.”
The Jaguars are now 7-10 overall, and 1-0 against 49th District opponents while Clay County falls to 9-7, and 2-1 against 49th District foes.
J. Douglas Gilliam led North Laurel with a 2-for-2 effort at the plate while driving in a run, and scoring once. Corey Broughton drove in two runs while Andrew Cupp had a hit, and scored once. Chase Keen drove in a run while Walt Hellard had a hit, and an RBI.
Broughton got the win, tossing five innings while allowing three hits, and two earned runs. He finished with six strikeouts.
EJ Allen picked up the save, tossing two scoreless innings while scattering two hits, and fanning two batters.
Tyson Wager’s two hits led the Tigers while he also scored once. Aiden Wagers and Ethan Jackson each and a hit apiece while Brandin Crawford drove in a run.
Crawford tossed 4 1/3 of an inning, giving up three hits and two earned runs while striking out eight batters. Luke Hillard pitched 1 2/3 of an inning, allowing one hit while striking out two batters.
