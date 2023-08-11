LONDON — North Laurel’s season-opener wasn’t a win, but it wasn’t a loss either.
The Jaguars (0-0-1) battled to a 2-2 tie with Madison Central, and will be back in action Saturday to participate in the Belfry Invitational.
“I thought we played well against a good Madison Central team, especially considering we were without our two starting center backs, who were out due to injury and illness,” North Laurel coach David Broyles said. “We gave up a PK midway through the first half and were down 1-0 at halftime. We had some scoring opportunities in the 1st half, but couldn’t convert.
"The second half started a little rocky,” he added. “We gave up an early second goal and found ourselves down 2-0. Around the 52nd minute, Jaxon Jacobs found the back of the net from 20 yards out that got us within one. Around the 75th minute, Tanner Broyles found the back of the net off a Jaxon Jacobs cross to get us even at 2-2.“
Aydn Abner had one of his best games in goal with eight saves.
Both teams had opportunities in the final minutes, but neither converted.
