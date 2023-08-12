BELFRY — North Laurel captured its first win of the season by defeating Virginia’s Mountain Mission High School, 4-1, during Saturday’s Belfry Invitational.
The Jaguars (1-0-1) jumped on Mountain Mission early in the second half, and never looked back.
North Laurel is scheduled to be back in action Sunday against Ashland Blazer.
“I felt we played really well today,” North Laurel coach David Broyles said. “We dominated possession for most of the first half, and had several chances at goal, but just were not able to convert. We had a lapse defensively late in the first half and Mountain Mission was able to head the ball into the back of the net.
“We came out the second half with a renewed fire and tied the game up when Jaxon Jacobs put it in the back of the net assisted by Grant Abner,” he added. “We took the lead just a couple minutes later when their keeper saved a PK by Tanner Broyles, but Jaxon Jacobs hustled to keep it alive and Broyles left no doubt about this one.”
North Laurel rallied its third goal of the game minutes later when Jaxon Jacobs scored thanks to a pass from Cam Anderson.
The Kaguars wrapped up their scoring with 10 minutes remaining as Grant Abner outmaneuvered the defense to shoot past the keeper, and find the back of the net.
“We played well, especially in possession,” Broyles said. “We controlled the ball for the 25 minutes of the second half. We need to improve on our final third, but overall a good win.”
